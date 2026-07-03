Chandigarh: Tewari pushes for fast-tracking MPLADs projects, seeks CCTV installations audits

MP Manish Tewari chaired a review meeting of the members of parliament local area development scheme (MPLADs) at the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) Office today. Tewari directed officials to bring any projects that offer relief, comfort, or convenience to city residents and serve a tangible public purpose to his attention, so these projects can be added to the implementation slate. (HT File)

During the meeting, Tewari emphasised that MPLAD projects must be fast-tracked and expedited because they cater to the micro-level development needs of the community.

Tewari requested the deputy commissioner that, given that there was such a large demand for installing CCTV cameras from all across the city, there is a need to really understand as to why, notwithstanding such robust police “bandobast” (arrangements) in the city, there is still a palpable feeling of insecurity, which is impelling this massive demand of CCTV cameras from the grassroots level.

Tewari also directed that an audit be conducted with regard to the functioning of the CCTV cameras, which have been installed in various parts of the city from December 2024 onwards, when the MPLAD scheme started getting operationalised.

Tewari further directed officials to bring any projects that offer relief, comfort, or convenience to city residents and serve a tangible public purpose to his attention, so these projects can be added to the implementation slate.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, MC commissioner Amit Kumar, ADC Amandeep Singh Bhatti, MC chief engineer, Sanjay Arora, Chander Mukhi Sharma, Pawan Dewan, Waseem Mir and various other officials were present during the meeting.