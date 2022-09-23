Chandigarh to get special vehicle to analyse road mishaps

The UT will soon have a special vehicle to analyse road crashes and crimes scenes. This was decided during the fourth general body meeting of the Chandigarh Road Safety Society, which was held under the chairpersonship of adviser Dharam Pal, on Thursday.

At present, a team of the traffic police visits each spot where a fatal accident has taken place and prepares a report regarding how the accident took place and how it could have been avoided.

Other decisions taken in the meeting include the purchase of a road safety awareness vehicle, software for Punjab Engineering College’s (PEC’s) centre for excellence in road safety.

The body will also be purchasing convex mirrors and spring posts with lane splitters. The UT and municipal corporation engineering departments have been directed to consult road-safety experts regarding roundabouts, footpaths, cycle tracks, pedestrian crossings and to ensure they comply with the Indian Road Congress ( IRC ) Codes. It also said that its recommendations regarding a mid-block crossing for pedestrians be implemented in a time-bound manner.