Chandigarh: Tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

The 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Panjab University (PU) on Thursday.

At PEC, an event was organised by the institute’s SC/ST/OBC Officers’ Welfare Association. Baldev Setia, director of PEC was the chief guest and Dr RL Bassan, former civil surgeon of Jalandhar, was the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, at PU, the Dr BR Ambedkar Centre and SC/ST Cell along with other departments organised a symposium on “relevance of Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideology in contemporary times”.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Students learn about functioning of CCTV cameras

Students, research scholars and faculty of centre for police administration, Panjab University, visited the newly opened Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh and Sector 17 police station. Students learnt about the functioning of CCTV cameras and their usage, specially for traffic management and identifying violations of traffic rules by the citizens.

Kurukshetra District Cricket Association bags U-23 cricket title

Kurukshetra District Cricket Association beat Chandigarh Cricket Academy by one-wicket in a nail-biting finish during the finals of the North Zone 3rd Late Sh Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament played at IVCA Cricket Ground, Dera Bassi, on Thursday. Batting first Chandigarh Cricket Academy were bowled out for 184 in 36.1 overs. In reply Kurukshetra District Cricket Association achieved the target losing nine wickets in 39.3 overs.

Nursing students of Aryans visit old age home

Students of Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, visited the Kartar Aasra Old Age and Orphanage Home in Chandigarh on Thursday. They met all residents there and helped them with their day-to-day activities. The students pledged to work to educate society about problems and needs of senior citizens.

Online fraud: Elderly woman loses ₹3 lakh

An elderly woman lost around ₹3 lakh in a case of online fraud. The victim, Charanjeet Dhiman of Sector 4, Panchkula, stated in her complaint, “My younger son had transferred ₹3.21 lakh to my bank account in August 2021. After that, I withdrew only ₹28,000. I never gave my ATM card to anyone, however, from the next month onwards, someone is continuously withdrawing money from my account and I am not even getting any transaction message.” A cheating case has been registered.

Masters Badminton: Prince, Nitin log victories

Prince Sharma ousted Manpreet Singh Singh 21-10, 22-20 while Nitin Mehra beat Mohd Munir 17-21 , 21-17, 21-15 in the men’s singles U-35 category during the YONO SBI All India Open Masters’ Badminton Tournament being held at the Sector 38 Sports Complex on Thursday. In another men’s U-35 match, Yogesh Chuhan beat Pankaj Malik 21-18, 21-18 in a thriller to surge ahead in the tournament. In the women’s U-35 matches, Nalini Malik beat Isha Gupta 21-4, 21-5 and Priyanka Parmar defeated Salochna 21-14,21-14. In the men’s 40+ category, Olympian Abhinn Shyam had an easy win against Manish Chaudhary and won 21-11, 21-5. Rudra kaushik outclassed Abhishek Chauhan 21-18, 21-12, Harsh Rawat overpowered Deep Chandra 21-18 , 21-13.