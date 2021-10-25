Chandigarh tricity area’s dengue cases shoot up to 193

As many as 193 fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Sunday, a 31% jump from the 147 cases on Saturday.

Mohali was the biggest contributor to the spike with 135 cases, while 34 and 24 people were found infected in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.

Worst-affected by the outbreak, Mohali has already confirmed 2,116 dengue cases, whereas Chandigarh’s tally stands at 615 and Panchkula’s at 446.

Struggling to control the rise in infections, Mohali has also lost 21 residents to the viral infection. As many as three people have died in Chandigarh. Panchkula has reported no death till now.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur reiterated that maximum dengue cases in the district were surfacing in the urban areas of Phases 3B1, 4 and 5, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kurali. Among the total deaths, 12 were reported from these areas, she added.

Majority of confirmed cases in Chandigarh are coming from Daria, Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony, besides Sectors 46 and 56.