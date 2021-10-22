Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two brothers stabbed over money dispute
Chandigarh: Two brothers stabbed over money dispute

Vijay Kumar said that he worked as a sanitation worker at the central school in Chandigarh, while his brothers Ajay and Shekhar played dhols in weddings
The injured were admitted to GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two brothers were stabbed in Ram Darbar’s Phase 1 over a financial dispute, Chandigarh Police said on Thursday.

In his complaint, Vijay Kumar said that he worked as a sanitation worker at the central school in Chandigarh, while his brothers Ajay and Shekhar played dhols in weddings.

Vijay said their neighbour Rohan was also engaged in the same profession. “Two days ago, he along with my brother Shekhar had gone to a wedding in Mauli Jagran where they had an argument over distribution of money,” Vijay told the police. He alleged that on October 19, Rohan and his relative Vishal attacked Ajay and when he intervened, they stabbed him as well.

The injured were admitted to GMCH in Sector 32. An FIR under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-31 police station.

