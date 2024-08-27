 Chandigarh: Two held for duping man of ₹1.68 cr in trading scam - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Two held for duping man of 1.68 cr in trading scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 27, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The accused, identified as Sahil of Patiala and Balwinder, lured victim Amar Singh into the scam by showing him significant returns on initial investments

Chandigarh cyber crime police arrested two men for duping a resident of Sector 40 of 1.68 crore in an online trading cyber scam. However, the main accused remains at large.

The complainant told the police he received a message on his mobile phone promising the highest interest rates on investments. (iStock)
The complainant told the police he received a message on his mobile phone promising the highest interest rates on investments. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Sahil of Patiala and Balwinder, lured victim Amar Singh into the scam by showing him significant returns on initial investments.

The complainant told the police he received a message on his mobile phone promising the highest interest rates on investments. The message included a link to an online group where he was introduced to the supposed benefits of investing in certain schemes. One of the group members created an account for Singh and encouraged him to invest a small amount initially. After the first investment showed considerable growth, Singh was persuaded to invest more. Over time, he transferred a total of 1.68 crore into the account, believing the returns were legitimate.

However, when Singh attempted to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional 32 lakh, which raised his suspicion. Realising he had been scammed, Singh reported the incident to the police.

It was discovered under police investigation that Sahil had purchased a bank account from Balwinder for 4,000. This account was used to facilitate the fraudulent transactions, with 5 lakh being deposited into it through illegal means.

The police are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the main accused.

Chandigarh: Two held for duping man of 1.68 cr in trading scam
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
