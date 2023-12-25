Chandigarh: Two mandi officials suspended over charges of misbehaviour

The department of market committee of the Chandigarh administration suspended two of its employees on Sunday over allegations of misbehaviour, the complaint regarding which was filed by a private firm. The department of market committee of the Chandigarh administration suspended two of its employees on Sunday over allegations of misbehaviour, the complaint regarding which was filed by a private firm. (HT File)

The administrator of market committee, Jagdeep Sehgal, said in a press release, “In response to a formal complaint lodged by Organa Fresh Solutions, a private firm located in Sector 26, decisive action has been taken against the alleged misbehaviour by two officials. The department has suspended an auction recorder and kandaman with immediate effect.”

As per sources, the two government officials were blackmailing several firms and on late Saturday evening, the duo tried to enter the private firm’s office when its employee stopped them. The duo allegedly picked up the office records and left in their car. When one of the employees of the firm tried to take back the records from the car window, the auction recorder immediately raised the window due to which are employee’s arm got stuck in it. Instead of rescuing him, the government officials drove away even as his arm was stuck.

No case was registered as the parties had reportedly come to a mutual understanding.

Mandi Board secretary Rupesh Aggarwal issued a stern warning, stating that no one will be spared if found guilty as the government has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to indiscipline.