Chandigarh Urban Festival: Police issue parking advisory

With the Chandigarh Urban Festival scheduled at the Capitol Complex and nearby areas from December 16 to 18, the traffic police have earmarked various parking spaces for visitors’ convenience.

These include the CISF ground, opposite Tourism Information Centre, Sector 1; open ground between Rock Garden and high court (on Saturday and Sunday), open parking opposite Chandigarh Club, Sector 1; parking lots behind Punjab Police Headquarters up to Kendriya Sadan, Sector 9 (Saturday and Sunday), and parking lots opposite Government Museum and Art College, Sector 10.

Visitors are advised to park at the designated parking lots only, as wrongly parked vehicles will be towed or clamped. In that case, the traffic police helpline can be contacted at 1073.