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Chandigarh: Veterans sensitised about cyber frauds

Veterans were informed about recent cyber frauds and the methods criminals use, especially against senior citizens, retirees and veterans. Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General VP Malik was also present at the event

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 07:51:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Gyan Setu Think Tank under the aegis of Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF), conducted its fourth session for veterans on the continuing series “Cyber Secured Citizens” at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) hall, Sector 26, on Tuesday.

The Digital Suraksha event being conducted in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Veterans were informed about recent cyber frauds and the methods criminals use. (HT Photo)
The Digital Suraksha event being conducted in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Veterans were informed about recent cyber frauds and the methods criminals use. (HT Photo)

The think tank has conducted multiple events in city colleges and resident welfare associations, in addition to veterans’ events, over the last five years.

The theme of the “Digital Suraksha” event included awareness about artificial intelligence in daily life. Veterans were informed about recent cyber frauds and the methods criminals use, especially against senior citizens, retirees and veterans.

Cyber experts from police, military and civil organisations presented and discussed practical issues regarding digital protection and simplified methods to address the new technology challenge. Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General VP Malik was also present at the event.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: Veterans Sensitised About Cyber Frauds
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