Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.55 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 13, 2024 29.35 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 29.45 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 29.78 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 29.48 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 29.48 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 29.39 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 30.31 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.69 °C Light rain Chennai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.08 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 12, 2024, is 28.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.55 °C and 31.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 31.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.