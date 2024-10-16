Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 29.28 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 29.26 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 29.29 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 29.88 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 29.81 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 30.15 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 31.42 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 16, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 31.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.09 °C and 30.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024

