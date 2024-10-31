Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.93 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 1, 2024 31.53 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 30.16 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 30.68 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.79 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 29.94 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 29.83 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 29.98 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.07 °C Light rain Chennai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.56 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 31, 2024, is 33.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.93 °C and 34.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.66 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 20.93 °C and 34.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 158.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

