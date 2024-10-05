Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.74 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 5, 2024, is 30.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.74 °C and 32.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.09 °C and 32.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.74 °C and 32.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 156.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 6, 2024 30.65 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 30.64 °C Sky is clear
October 8, 2024 30.88 °C Sky is clear
October 9, 2024 30.88 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 30.56 °C Moderate rain
October 11, 2024 30.29 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 31.78 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds
Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on October 05, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on October 05, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On