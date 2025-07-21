Chandigarh: Woman loses chain to snatcher in Sector 37-D
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 08:00 am IST
A Sector 37-D resident, out on a walk with her husband, fell prey to a chain snatcher on Friday night.
The victim, Dimple Khurana, told police that she had stopped briefly near her friend’s house to talk to her when an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her gold chain and sped away.
She immediately informed the police. After verifying her complaint, a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist.