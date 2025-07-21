Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Woman loses chain to snatcher in Sector 37-D

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 08:00 am IST

The victim, Dimple Khurana, told police that she had stopped briefly near her friend’s house to talk to her when an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her gold chain and sped away

A Sector 37-D resident, out on a walk with her husband, fell prey to a chain snatcher on Friday night.

A case under Section 304 of the BNS was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist. (HT photo for representation)
A case under Section 304 of the BNS was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Dimple Khurana, told police that she had stopped briefly near her friend’s house to talk to her when an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her gold chain and sped away.

She immediately informed the police. After verifying her complaint, a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Woman loses chain to snatcher in Sector 37-D
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On