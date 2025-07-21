Chandigarh: Woman loses chain to snatcher in Sector 37-D

A Sector 37-D resident, out on a walk with her husband, fell prey to a chain snatcher on Friday night. A case under Section 304 of the BNS was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Dimple Khurana, told police that she had stopped briefly near her friend’s house to talk to her when an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her gold chain and sped away.

She immediately informed the police. After verifying her complaint, a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unidentified motorcyclist.