Chandigarh: Woman’s gold chain snatched at Sector 37

A 68-year-old woman lost her gold chain to motorcycle-borne snatchers at Sector 37, Chandigarh; she told the police that she was standing outside her house when bikers snatched her chain
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 68-year-old woman lost her gold chain to motorcycle-borne snatchers at Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Friday. Savita told the police that she was standing outside her house when two motorcycle-borne persons came and snatched her gold chain. The accused have been caught on the CCTV camera and the police are looking for them on the basis of the footage. Both accused were wearing helmets. A case has been registered under Section 379 b of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh.

Saturday, October 23, 2021
