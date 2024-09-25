Chandigarh: Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram gets clean chit in ‘fraud’ case

: The Chandigarh Police have given a clean chit to wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh Chaudhary, as his role in the alleged investment fraud case has not been clearly established. While he is named as an accomplice to producer Vinay Bhardwaj in the scheme, the investigation is yet to find any incriminating evidence against him, as per challan report. The Chandigarh police are continuing to investigate Sangram Singh Chaudhary’s involvement and have indicated that if any new evidence emerges, a supplementary challan could be submitted against him. However, at this stage, there is no conclusive evidence tying him to the fraudulent activities outlined in Iram Khan’s complaint. (HT Photo)

The case revolves around an investment of ₹30 lakh for a film titled ‘God of Cricket’. The complaint was filed by Iram Khan, a resident of Sector 38 West, who alleged that she was defrauded by Bhardwaj and Chaudhary in a purported film project based on the life of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The police are continuing to investigate Chaudhary’s involvement and have indicated that if any new evidence emerges, a supplementary challan could be submitted against him. However, at this stage, there is no conclusive evidence tying him to the fraudulent activities outlined in Khan’s complaint. The investigation has primarily focused on Bhardwaj, who has been formally charged.

Inspector Jaspal Singh from police station Maloya led the investigation and revealed that Khan was approached by Bhardwaj and Chaudhary. They allegedly promised her a role in their film, claiming that it would be produced with the involvement of well-known filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Encouraged by their assurances, Khan invested over ₹28 lakh, transferring the funds through various bank accounts linked to Bhardwaj and his company, Yellowstone Productions.

The investigation uncovered that Bhardwaj received ₹11.99 lakh under false pretenses but failed to take any steps toward producing the film. Additionally, it was discovered that Yellowstone Productions had been struck off by the Registrar of Companies, raising further doubts about Bhardwaj’s legitimacy as a producer.

To evade accountability, Bhardwaj had previously obtained anticipatory bail. However, he was formally arrested on April 19, 2022, and has since remained uncooperative during the investigation. Despite claiming to have a legal agreement with Khan, he has not provided any documentation to support his assertions regarding the film’s production or the use of the invested funds.

The police have gathered substantial evidence, including bank statements and witness testimonies, to support the charges against Bhardwaj. Witnesses include various bank managers and individuals connected to the financial transactions.

As of now, the challan has been filed in court under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).