Chandigarh: Yogi fires ‘udan khatola’ barb at Rahul, Tewari

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath likened them to ‘udan khatola’ (free floaters), stating that they would be the first to desert the people in times of crisis. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a public meeting in Maloya in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing a rally in Maloya to seek votes for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon, Adityanath said, “Whenever there is a crisis in the country, Rahul Gandhi is the first to leave. Even during Covid, Rahul never visited the people but we kept doing the work on the ground. They would have never come (to check on people) as they are udan khatola.”

He also took on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, stating, “Mafias walk freely in Punjab, but everyone knows their condition in UP. In the past seven years, Muslims have stopped offering namaz on streets, and loudspeakers have been removed from mosques.”

He further likened the Congress to Aurangzeb, stating, “Aurangzeb had imposed the Jazia tax on Hindus in the country. If the Congress comes to power, it will eye your property. It will take your money and give it to Muslims. Congress used to say that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources, so where will Hindus go?”

Taking a dig at the Congress-AAP alliance in Punjab, Adityanath said, “The party which was born from the Anna Hazare movement against the Congress, is now partnering with the Congress to loot the nation. When we talk about 400 seats, Congress starts feeling dizzy because after ruling the country for 55 years, the party is now not in a position to even contest on 400 seats.”

“Congress leaders used to say that if Ram temple is built, there will be riots, but I said if riots happen, I will hang the rioters upside down.”

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had improved the country’s image all over the world. “Earlier, there used to be terrorist attacks in the country, but now the situation is different,” he said.

BJP leaders, including sitting Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, Vinod Sharma, and BJP Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, were present on the occasion.