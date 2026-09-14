Chandigarh: 16 arrested under NDPS Act amid anti-drug drive, say police

Sixteen persons have been arrested in connection with 16 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in just three days since the start of the Drug-Free Chandigarh campaign, police said on Sunday. The arrests have been made in three days, say police.

Police said an eye is being kept on people previously involved in drug-related activities and those with a criminal record. Checking is being conducted at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable locations, including abandoned buildings, houses, jungle areas and colonies, based on field intelligence and local inputs, officials said. The aim is to detect and disrupt drug trafficking, sale and possession, they added.

In a statement, the police stated that since the commencement of the special anti-drug drive (on Friday), 148.75 grams of heroin, 15 buprenorphine injections and three spring-operated knives have been seized. Besides, 114 persons were detained during the drive.

On Saturday, 11 drug and arms-related cases were registered, in which 11 persons were arrested. Police seized 109.56 grams of heroin and two spring-operated knives from them. The 15 buprenorphine injections were also recovered on the same day. Further, 56 persons were detained during the drive. Apart from these, 13 persons were arrested in other cases, including snatching.

Officials further added that deputy superintendents of police and station house officers held meetings with members of residents’ welfare associations, market welfare associations and owners of medical shops to strengthen coordination, gather local intelligence and seek their active assistance in identifying suspicious activities, drug peddlers and vulnerable locations.