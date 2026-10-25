Chandigarh: 2 alleged shooters in teenager murder case caught after gunfire

Two suspected shooters allegedly linked to the Lucky Patial gang were arrested after an encounter near the Sector 50 forest area on Saturday morning in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Sector 22 late Thursday night. One of the accused was injured after he allegedly opened fire at the police, with a bullet hitting an assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) bulletproof vest. The accused were identified as Manmehar Preet Singh, 25, and his younger brother Arsh Meharpreet Singh, 21. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Manmehar Preet Singh, 25, and his younger brother Arsh Meharpreet Singh, 21. They are sons of a Punjab Police official posted in the intelligence wing and residents of Sector 117, Mohali.

According to the police, the brothers were taken to the forest area near the tubewell at the Sports Complex in Sector 50 after they disclosed that the weapons used in the murder had been hidden there. Police recovered a sophisticated pistol and 10 live cartridges from the indicated location.

During the recovery operation, Manmehar allegedly attempted to flee, pushed police personnel, retrieved another weapon hidden nearby and fired at the police party. The bullet struck an ASI’s bulletproof vest, following which a police official retaliated, hitting Manmehar in the thigh. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the murder weapon was recovered from Manmehar, who was carrying seven live cartridges and two magazines. Arsh was found in possession of a pistol, 10 live cartridges and two magazines. The motorcycle allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.

According to the police, the 17-year-old victim had been shot dead over a rivalry with the juvenile who was arrested within hours of the murder. The juvenile had allegedly been beaten up by the victim and his friends at a park in Sector 34. They had also reportedly uploaded a video of the assault on social media. Arsh was allegedly present during the incident and called his elder brother afterwards. The two brothers then allegedly conspired to kill the juvenile. The minor accused had accompanied them on their motorcycle to identify the victim, police said.

Police further stated that the brothers were in touch with two rival criminal networks — the Lucky Patial gang, associated with the Bambiha gang, and the Ravinder alias Kali gang, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is suspected that they sourced the weapons through these associates and were involved in several firing incidents in Mohali, including one at a salon opposite CP67 Mall and at two cars – in separate cases – in Balongi. These crimes were allegedly carried out at the directions of Lucky Patial and Ravinder Kali.

The brothers are also believed to have conducted a recce of a Chandigarh businessman for an extortion. They had also allegedly identified a Mohali-based builder as another target and surveyed his residence before the police arrested them.