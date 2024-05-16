Chandigarh: 2 held for extorting money from outsourced Smart City workers

The Chandigarh Vigilance Cell on Tuesday arrested two officials of a manpower firm for extorting money from MC’s outsourced workers for extending their period of service. Sleuths from Chandigarh Vigilance Cell laid a trap and caught one of the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 at his office in ICCC. Subsequently, both were arrested. (Getty image)

These workers are deputed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17, a component of the Smart City Mission.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep, a supervisor at V INSPIRER Facility Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, and Mohan Jangra, the firm’s operation manager.

The vigilance cell had received a complaint from a peon hired on outsourced basis at ICCC, alleging that Kuldeep demanded ₹20,000 in exchange for ensuring his continued employment.

Sleuths from the cell laid a trap and caught Kuldeep red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on behalf of Mohan at his office in ICCC. Subsequently, both were arrested.

Investigation found that some workers, who refused to pay the bribe, were recently fired. The firm, which has supplied 55 contractual workers, including peons and security guards, to Smart City for over 18 months, has been engaged in these illegal practices for several months, said police.

They suspect the involvement of government officials in the extortion racket. However, it is a matter of further investigation.

The duo was booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court of chief judicial magistrate sent Kuldeep to two-day police remand.