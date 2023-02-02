Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh-Ambala railway line: Panchkula residents’ wait for rail overbridge ends

Published on Feb 02, 2023 02:01 PM IST

After missing a series of deadlines, the newly-constructed rail overbridge (ROB) on the Chandigarh-Ambala Railway line in Sector-19 was inaugurated on February 1

The foundation stone for the project had been laid back in February 2019. (HT File (Representative image))
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

After missing a series of deadlines, even the one set by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the newly-constructed rail overbridge (ROB) on the Chandigarh-Ambala Railway line in Sector-19 was on Wednesday inaugurated today by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

With it, the local legislator also fulfilled the long-pending demand of the residents.

The foundation stone for the project had been laid by Khattar back in February 2019. The CM had lambasted officials in December 2022 for delay in completion of development projects including the overbridge, and directed them to expedite the work so it could be inaugurated by the Republic Day this year. Officers had set a January-20 deadline, but the work could not be completed.

Gian Chand Gupta said the overbridge was a long-pending demand of residents, especially those living in Sector 19, adding, “The construction of this ROB would ensure smooth flow of traffic to the people of this area.”

“Till now, Sector-19 remained almost cut-off from the rest of the sectors and people had to face the problem of long traffic jams on both sides of the railway line. But now, with the construction, residents will not only get rid of the problem of traffic jams, but smooth flow of traffic would also be ensured,” he added.

Sec-19 community centre set for upgrade

Conceding the demand of local councillor Harender Malik, Gupta announced plans to upgrade, renovate and refurbish the community centre in Sector 19. He said all necessary facilities needed to cater residents’ requests will be provided at the centre.

Besides, a new sewage line to be laid by the civic body to resolve the sewage problem was also announced,

