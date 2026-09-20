Chandigarh: Army Havaldar assaulted at Sec-26 cafe; 2nd case in 2 days

Just a day after a kidnapping case had been registered against the manager of Hard Rock Cafe in Sector 26, a second case for assault has been registered against him and an unknown bouncer for assaulting a Havaldar in the Indian Army on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. He was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16 where it was discovered that he fractured his hand. (HT File)

Police said the 42-year-old Havaldar from Rajasthan, who is posted at the Army Headquarters, had gone to Hardrock Cafe along with friends. Between 1am and 2am, he alleged that a bouncer got into a fight with him and threw him out of the club by grabbing his neck.

When he went to the club manager to complain about the incident, he was allegedly abused by the manager and also had a scuffle with him. “He instructed the bouncer to push me, after which I fell and got my hand injured,” the Army man alleged.

He was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16 where it was discovered that he fractured his hand.

A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station based on the army man’s complaint under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused are yet to be arrested.