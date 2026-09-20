MUMBAI: A 200-kg iron piece plunged from the 13th floor of an under-construction building and crashed onto the Kanjurmarg police station premises on Friday, hitting a tree and the station roof before landing on the ground. No one was injured, but police have booked four people, including the site contractor and safety supervisors. 200-kg iron piece falls from construction site on Kanjurmarg police stn; no injuries

The incident took place around noon when Vishwas Desai, 56, an externment officer, was working in the police station’s externment room. He heard a loud crash and, upon checking outside, found the iron piece on the ground.

Police said the piece fell from a construction site being developed by KAMS next to the police station. It first struck a tree, then the station roof, and finally bounced onto the ground.

Construction workers at the site told police that the iron piece had fallen from the 13th floor.

Police said this was not the first time that objects from the construction site had fallen into the station premises or onto the road. Small stones and equipment had allegedly fallen earlier, and the construction team had been warned several times to take precautions.

“The site supervisor and safety engineers had not taken any care. Fortunately, nobody was around when it fell. It first hit a tree, then the roof and finally the ground,” a police officer said.

Police have booked site contractor Mitesh Jain, site engineer Dhanraj Jagtap and safety supervisors Vikram and Sohail Mirza.

They have been booked under Sections 125, 290 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to rash or negligent acts, negligent conduct during construction and mischief, respectively, police said.