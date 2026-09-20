Burning smell, locked door: Delhi cop, wife found dead at Narela home; murder-suicide suspected

A 40-year-old Delhi police head constable and his 35-year-old wife were found dead on Saturday afternoon at their flat in north Delhi’s Narela, police said. Delhi: Cop, wife found dead at home, police suspect murder-suicide (Representative image/PTI)

Joint commissioner of police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh said the couple’s two children, aged 11 and 13, returned home from school and found their second-floor flat locked from inside, with their parents not responding to the doorbell and phone calls.

Police said the Narela police station received a call about the locked house around 1 pm.

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“With the assistance of fire personnel, the main door was broken open. The couple was found dead in a room,” Singh said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the head constable first allegedly strangled his wife and then hanged himself. During the house search, no note was found,” Singh added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena said forensic and crime teams inspected the house.

“The bodies have been shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination. Legal proceedings and a probe are underway,” Saksena added.

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Police said the head constable was posted in the North Police District. He hailed from Baraut, Uttar Pradesh and had been living with his wife and two children in the Narela flat for around seven years.

On Saturday, around 7.30 am, the couple was at home when the two children left for school to appear for exams and returned around noon. Finding the door locked, they panicked, started crying and alerted neighbours, who rushed in and called the police.

Another police officer, who did not want to be identified, said an enquiry revealed that around 9am, a neighbour went to the flat to alert the couple about a burning smell. He found the door locked and left, believing that the couple may have gone out.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the alleged murder and suicide.