Mumbai: Following the discovery of bacteria in water-cooler samples at eight railway stations across four zones in Maharashtra, the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will question railway officials in Mumbai on September 23 regarding drinking-water quality and deficiencies in passenger amenities. PAC to question Railways over contaminated water, station amenities

The PAC is expected to seek details on the frequency of water testing, the agencies responsible for certifying water quality and the corrective measures taken after contaminated samples were detected. Officials may also be asked whether the affected drinking-water facilities were taken out of service and when they were restored after remedial work.

The scrutiny follows the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in Parliament in August, which flagged shortcomings in sanitation and passenger amenities at railway stations. On August 26, HT reported on this in the article titled ‘Railways launch drive amid allegations of impure Rail Neer water’.

The CAG report found E. coli, a form of bacteria, in water-cooler samples at stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Lonavala. Samples collected from taps at several stations also contained coliform bacteria.

Furthermore, 458 out of 512 audited stations nationwide lacked one or more Minimum Essential Amenities prescribed by the Railway Board.

“We have carried out detailed inspections of water vending machines and food stalls where water samples were tested. Action has been taken in case of any deficit found in the upkeep and maintenance,” said a railway official.

The PAC’s scrutiny comes against the backdrop of a wider inspection launched by the Railways of drinking-water facilities at stations. Railway authorities are checking water vending machines, water coolers, pyaus, UV and RO purification systems and storage tanks.

The inspection includes checking tanks for rust and leakage, ensuring proper lids and gaskets, repairing defective pipelines and taps and replacing filters within the prescribed schedule. Officials are also inspecting food stalls and catering facilities to check hygiene and the quality and handling of drinking water.

The PAC is expected to examine the broader deficiencies highlighted by the CAG, including those relating to toilets, urinals, seating, dustbins and accessibility facilities.

For Central Railway, an internal note said the committee has sought details of 25 stations that had neither an Emergency Medical Room nor other specified facilities at the time of the audit. Western Railway is likely to face questions over deficiencies in facilities for Divyangjan passengers. The zone recorded the highest deficiency score among zonal railways in the audit.

The PAC has asked the Railway Ministry, Central Railway and Western Railway to furnish written replies to the audit observations.