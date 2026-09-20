438 MPSC candidates oppose blanket rechecking

The 438 candidates who qualified for interviews after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) State Service 2025 main examination have opposed the postponement of their interviews and demanded that the commission announce a revised schedule at the earliest. The interview-qualified candidates said the decision had created uncertainty for those awaiting the final stage of the recruitment process. (HT)

The interviews were scheduled to begin on September 21 but were postponed amid demands from a section of candidates for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The interview-qualified candidates said the decision had created uncertainty for those awaiting the final stage of the recruitment process.

According to the candidates, MPSC’s General Instructions Rule 6.4.3 provides for retotalling of marks, not rechecking of answer sheets. They said a blanket rechecking exercise could take considerable time and further delay recruitment.

They also questioned the demand for blanket rechecking without consulting the candidates who have qualified for interviews.

“As per MPSC General Instructions Rule 6.4.3, retotalling is permitted, not rechecking. A blanket rechecking exercise could take considerable time. It is also unfair to seek such a process without taking the 438 candidates who have qualified for interviews into confidence,” said Swapnil, a representative of the interview-qualified candidates, whose surname was withheld on request.

He suggested allowing candidates with specific objections to their marks to apply for rechecking instead of reopening the entire examination process.

“A practical solution would be to invite rechecking applications only from candidates who have a specific objection to their marks or where a discrepancy is suspected, and recheck only those answer sheets. If, after rechecking, any candidate crosses the category-wise cut-off, they could be given an additional opportunity to appear for the interview as a special case,” he said.

The candidates said such a mechanism would allow the commission to address genuine discrepancies without holding up interviews for those who have already qualified.

The candidates said they met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis last week and conveyed their willingness to support a fact-based examination of cases involving genuine and extreme anomalies in marks, provided it did not halt the recruitment process.

“We have no objection to the commission conducting a suo motu and parallel verification wherever it finds an extreme anomaly in marks. However, the interviews of candidates who have already qualified should not be stopped,” the candidates said.

They have demanded that MPSC announce revised interview dates at the earliest and complete the interview stage without further delay. They also opposed opening a common window for blanket rechecking and called for database-based verification of specific cases.

The candidates said the recruitment process should not be held up based on social media screenshots, rumours or unverified claims.

“We expect the commission to announce the new interview dates at the earliest and complete the interview stage. At the same time, a targeted rechecking mechanism can be used to address genuine cases without affecting candidates who have already qualified,” a candidate said.

“Four hundred and thirty-eight candidates have already qualified for the interview stage of the MPSC State Service 2025 examination. The commission must ensure that any review of marks or complaints is carried out strictly according to its rules and without causing undue prejudice to candidates who have already qualified,” Prithviraj Chavan, another candidate, said.

MPSC officials refused to comment on the issue.