Chandigarh-based techie booked for defamatory e-mail against female university employee

The cyber crime police have registered an FIR in connection with a defamatory e-mail that circulated false allegations by a woman employee of a private university. The woman stated that the e-mail contents were fabricated and aimed at damaging her professional reputation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, an e-mail sent on March 24, 2025, from an unidentified Gmail address was circulated among senior management and staff members of the university. The e-mail carried false allegations of sexual harassment involving the woman and a senior manager. The woman stated that the contents were fabricated and aimed at damaging her professional reputation.

Police said the e-mail falsely claimed that the senior manager touched the woman inappropriately in the presence of a committee member and alleged that the woman feared losing her job. The woman denied the allegations and informed the authorities that no such incident ever occurred.

An inquiry conducted by the university’s internal complaints committee also found no substance in the allegations and confirmed that the incident mentioned in the e-mail never took place.

During technical investigation, the cyber cell traced the e-mail to a mobile number linked to a Chandigarh-based technology professional, who is the director of a private firm and has no employment connection with the university.

Police have registered a case under Sections 240, 79, 212 and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.