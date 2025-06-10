Chandigarh: Hit by iron rod in birthday party brawl, man dies

An argument during a birthday party turned violent, leading to the murder of a 30-year-old man in Sector 52 on Saturday night. An injured Dharminder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, but declared brought dead by doctors (HT)

Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused, identified as the birthday boy’s father, Monu, 21, and uncle, Amit, 19, residents of Kajheri village, Sector 52, on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak, 26, the incident occurred when a scuffle broke out between him and the accused.

He detailed that the altercation turned violent when the two brothers began assaulting him.

When Dharminder, one of his close friends, intervened in an attempt to pacify the situation and protect him from being assaulted, the accused started attacking him as well.

Deepak alleged that during the assault, Amit struck Dharminder with an iron rod, resulting in serious head injuries.

An injured Dharminder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, but declared brought dead by doctors. A postmortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to his legal heirs.

On the basis of Deepak’s statement, a case was registered under Sections 117(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 36 police station, and the accused duo was arrested.

During interrogation, Monu confessed to punching and kicking both the complainant and the deceased. Meanwhile, Amit admitted to hitting Dharminder with the iron rod, which was later recovered on his disclosure. Police confirmed that the accused do not have any prior criminal record.

Both Monu and Amit were produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

