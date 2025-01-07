Menu Explore
Chandigarh:Man loses wallet to trio in Sector 50

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2025 09:56 AM IST

A 35-year-old man was robbed of his wallet containing 2,500 by three men in the jungle area near the Community Centre in Sector 50 while cycling home from work in Mohali on Sunday around 5.30 pm.

A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 49 Police Station, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Ram Singh, a tile installer and a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, was targeted when the assailants approached him as he cycled past.

According to the victim, the individual in a cream-coloured jacket was armed with a punch-type iron object, while the other two carried knives. The attackers stopped him, forced him off his bicycle, and physically restrained him. The one with the punch-type weapon then snatched Singh’s wallet, which contained 2,500, from his pocket.

Before fleeing the scene, the trio issued a death threat to Singh if he made any noise. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects.

A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 49 Police Station.

