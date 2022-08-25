Chandigarh: Now, tree comes crashing down at Sector 40 school, no one hurt
As the tree collapsed close to the compost pit near the school’s boundary wall, where students aren’t allowed, no one was injured
A tree collapsed on the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, on Wednesday morning shortly after the school got in session at 7.50 am.
However, as the tree collapsed close to the compost pit near the boundary wall, where students aren’t allowed, no one was injured. The tree fell outwards towards the road, but there was no movement of traffic then.
The incident comes over a month after a 70 feet tall heritage tree fell on the campus of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, claiming the life of a 16-year-old student and leaving 18 of her school mates and a bus attendant injured.
The very next day, a 35 feet tall tree collapsed on the premises of Government Model Middle School, Pocket 10, Manimajra, damaging its wall.
After the Carmel Convent incident, the city schools were told to conduct internal safety audits, which have been completed.
In its statement, Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School said they had recently requested the horticultural department for inspection of the trees in and around the school. The officials had inspected the trees and taken action as per procedure.
“But despite the inspection, a tree fell. There was no damage to life or property. The department was alerted to remove the collapsed tree, and an inspection and pruning was conducted again,” school officials said.
Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “I have already conducted a meeting with the principals of all schools and asked them to also get third party safety audits conducted, if needed.”
-
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
-
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
-
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
-
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
-
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday. Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC's enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
