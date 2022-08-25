Chandigarh: Now, tree comes crashing down at Sector 40 school, no one hurt

A tree collapsed on the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, on Wednesday morning shortly after the school got in session at 7.50 am.

However, as the tree collapsed close to the compost pit near the boundary wall, where students aren’t allowed, no one was injured. The tree fell outwards towards the road, but there was no movement of traffic then.

The incident comes over a month after a 70 feet tall heritage tree fell on the campus of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, claiming the life of a 16-year-old student and leaving 18 of her school mates and a bus attendant injured.

The very next day, a 35 feet tall tree collapsed on the premises of Government Model Middle School, Pocket 10, Manimajra, damaging its wall.

After the Carmel Convent incident, the city schools were told to conduct internal safety audits, which have been completed.

In its statement, Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School said they had recently requested the horticultural department for inspection of the trees in and around the school. The officials had inspected the trees and taken action as per procedure.

“But despite the inspection, a tree fell. There was no damage to life or property. The department was alerted to remove the collapsed tree, and an inspection and pruning was conducted again,” school officials said.

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “I have already conducted a meeting with the principals of all schools and asked them to also get third party safety audits conducted, if needed.”