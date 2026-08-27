Chandigarh: NSUI announces alliance with independent candidate

After the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) had formed an alliance for all four seats of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) panel, National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress party, announced its own alliance for the panel on Wednesday. The alliance has been stitched as a regional alliance with Gurman as a Punjabi face while their alliance partners will also bring in votes from Haryana. (HT Photo)

While NSUI fielded candidates for two seats with Gurman Singh Sidhu for the post of president and Aakanksha Thakur for the post of vice-president, they have now aligned with Dhyan Singh, for the post of general secretary, who is an independent candidate but allegedly backed by Hariom Deswal, a former NSUI leader. For the post of joint secretary they have allied with Devraj Singh Nain of the Hindustan Student Association (HSA).

The alliance has been stitched as a regional alliance with Gurman as a Punjabi face while their alliance partners will also bring in votes from Haryana. ASAP which is the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party has also opted for a similar approach.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the four presidential candidates continued to campaign with just five days left for the PUCSC polls scheduled on August 31.

Darhspreet Singh of Sath organised a rally at Students Centre on Wednesday. Their campaign is against the The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology with his campaign poster also reading ‘Sath will fight the Sangh this year and become the president’ along with a picture of deceased Punjabi human rights activiist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The ABVP meanwhile also continued to campaign on Wednesday. They held a joining event at the Students Centre for multiple former ASAP leaders including Chirag Duhan who was one of those in contention for the ASAP ticket for president last year which was eventually given to Mankirat Singh Mann. He has been working with the party in the buildup to the PUCSC polls.