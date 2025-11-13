Chandigarh: Outsiders throng PU despite entry ban, students raises safety concerns

Despite a notification issued by the Panjab University (PU) registrar restricting entry of outsiders into the campus, non-university groups continue to dominate the ongoing ‘Panjab University Bachao Morcha’ protest, sparking growing unease among students. With semester exams approaching, students say the continuing unrest is adding to their anxiety. (HT File)

Two days before the Punjab bandh protest on November 10, the university administration had circulated a notice stating that from Saturday onward, only individuals with valid university identity cards and vehicles carrying university stickers would be allowed entry into the campus. However, the protest site outside the vice- chancellor’s office now sees more outsiders than PU students, including members of various kisan unions, Nihang groups, organisations such as Global Sikhs and Hemkunt Foundation, Punjabi influencers and even students from other institutions like Panjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and a government school in Rajpura. The protest has also drawn multiple political figures. On Wednesday, the protest site saw support from MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala constituency and president of Kisan Union BKU-Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Amid the growing influx of outsiders, reports of alleged misconduct have also surfaced. During the PU bandh protest, a woman student associated with the morcha organisation was allegedly physically assaulted on stage. She has written a letter to the morcha’s organisation apprising them of the incident. The alleged harassment has further raised questions about crowd control and safety at the protest site, even for those participating in the agitation.

With large groups camping near the V-C office and around central campus areas, many regular students say they no longer feel secure moving freely within university premises. “It’s an unpleasant feeling of constant stress about which part of the university to go to and which not,” said Harsimrat Kaur, a first-year student. “We can’t even take the V-C Chowk route in our own campus. Being so constantly cautious isn’t something any of us are happy about.”

Another student, Nishant Rathore, pursuing his MA, said, “With swords being carried around by people coming in support of the protest, it’s not the best look for the university either.” First-year student Srishti Pandita added that movement restrictions have increased for hostel residents. “For the last few days, we’ve not been allowed to get out of hostels. While we understand it’s for our safety, who’s to say this won’t last another month?” she said.

With semester exams approaching, students say the continuing unrest is adding to their anxiety. “Most Punjabi students are used to this environment, but for many of us coming from other states, it’s intimidating,” said Parth Katoch, a second year student from Himachal Pradesh. “We came here to study, not to constantly worry about what’s happening outside our hostels.”

PU V-C Renu Vig said that certain incidents of misconduct involving outsiders have come to her notice. “I have asked the police officials to be extra vigilant around the protest site and ensure the safety of students on campus,” she said, adding that the administration was closely monitoring the situation.

Registrar YP Verma said, “With such a large-scale protest, applying the notification immediately and effectively is difficult. Security and surveillance are being strengthened and we’re working with the police to ensure campus safety. Any misconduct reported will be dealt with strictly.”