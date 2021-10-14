Chandigarh: Police zero in on three men for theft from cash van

Even after five days, Chandigarh Police have made no arrest for the theft of a trunk carrying ₹39 lakh from a cash van on October 8.

However, making the first breakthrough, police have zeroed in on three youths who can be seen taking the trunk while the cash was being loaded at an ATM in Sector 34.

The CCTV footage shows their faces clearly, but they don’t match with any of the previous or present employees of the security firm that transports cash to various ATMs in the tricity.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said it seems to be the handiwork of a gang from out of town and efforts are on to identify the trio.

Bhupinder Singh, who works as a custodian with the security firm based in Sector 47, had lodged a complaint regarding misplacement of a trunk carrying ₹39 lakh from the van.

He told police that on October 8, he along with three others had left the office with ₹1.9 crore around 10 am. While ₹70 lakh were put in one bag, the remaining ₹39 lakh were in an iron trunk that was already sealed by the company.

After loading cash at various ATMs, when they reached Nayagoan, the trunk was found missing. The company checked the vehicle’s location through CCTV cameras and GPS, but there was no unusual stoppage or deviation from the route. Under stress after being questioned by police, the driver of the cash van had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday morning.