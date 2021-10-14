Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Police zero in on three men for theft from cash van
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Police zero in on three men for theft from cash van

Chandigarh Police say the theft from cash van seems to be the handiwork of a gang from out of town and efforts are on to identify the trio seen in CCTV footage
Chandigarh Police have made no arrest for the theft of a trunk carrying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39 lakh from a cash van on October 8. (Representative image)
Chandigarh Police have made no arrest for the theft of a trunk carrying 39 lakh from a cash van on October 8. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Even after five days, Chandigarh Police have made no arrest for the theft of a trunk carrying 39 lakh from a cash van on October 8.

However, making the first breakthrough, police have zeroed in on three youths who can be seen taking the trunk while the cash was being loaded at an ATM in Sector 34.

The CCTV footage shows their faces clearly, but they don’t match with any of the previous or present employees of the security firm that transports cash to various ATMs in the tricity.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said it seems to be the handiwork of a gang from out of town and efforts are on to identify the trio.

Bhupinder Singh, who works as a custodian with the security firm based in Sector 47, had lodged a complaint regarding misplacement of a trunk carrying 39 lakh from the van.

He told police that on October 8, he along with three others had left the office with 1.9 crore around 10 am. While 70 lakh were put in one bag, the remaining 39 lakh were in an iron trunk that was already sealed by the company.

After loading cash at various ATMs, when they reached Nayagoan, the trunk was found missing. The company checked the vehicle’s location through CCTV cameras and GPS, but there was no unusual stoppage or deviation from the route. Under stress after being questioned by police, the driver of the cash van had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out