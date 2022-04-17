Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta shines at junior golf meet

City-based golfer Ayaan Gupta won the category A IGU Haryana junior boys golf championship, which was held at Panchkula Golf Club and concluded on April 15.

The 16-year-old took home the category A boys’ title with a score of 75, 72, 71, 77 over the course of four days.

Competing on an IGU spot, Gupta was also the overall winner in categories A and AB combined.

Gupta and the rest of the field, which comprised over 70 players from all over the country, had to battle the scorching playing conditions. The youngster, however, held his own and he managed to take home the title.

Gupta had lifted his first international tournament trophy as an eight-year-old at the 2014 US Kids International Championship. He also won the Pondok India International Junior Championship in Jakarta in 2016.

Competing at the IGU junior boys circuit since 2018, Gupta has finished in the top-10 at several category B events. His progress was halted by the pandemic in 2020, but Friday’s victory would have come as a big boost to his confidence. He is coached by Jassi.

PGTI Players Championship 2022: Shamim Khan and team win Pro-Am event

Chandigarh Professional Shamim Khan led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 presented by Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. Shamim’s team consisted of amateurs Sahil Sahgal, Bhavkaran Singh and Mivaan Singh and posted a score of 52.1.

Professional Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and his team composed of amateurs Manvesh Sidhu, Rajiv Moudgil and Jatinder Pal Sihag emerged as the runners-up with a score of 54.2.The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole number 14 was won by Sandeep Sandhu, who landed it within two feet of the pin. Col Avinash Sharma won the contest for the straightest drive on hole numbet 6. His drive landed one inch from the centre of the fairway.