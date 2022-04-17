Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta shines at junior golf meet
City-based golfer Ayaan Gupta won the category A IGU Haryana junior boys golf championship, which was held at Panchkula Golf Club and concluded on April 15.
The 16-year-old took home the category A boys’ title with a score of 75, 72, 71, 77 over the course of four days.
Competing on an IGU spot, Gupta was also the overall winner in categories A and AB combined.
Gupta and the rest of the field, which comprised over 70 players from all over the country, had to battle the scorching playing conditions. The youngster, however, held his own and he managed to take home the title.
Gupta had lifted his first international tournament trophy as an eight-year-old at the 2014 US Kids International Championship. He also won the Pondok India International Junior Championship in Jakarta in 2016.
Competing at the IGU junior boys circuit since 2018, Gupta has finished in the top-10 at several category B events. His progress was halted by the pandemic in 2020, but Friday’s victory would have come as a big boost to his confidence. He is coached by Jassi.
PGTI Players Championship 2022: Shamim Khan and team win Pro-Am event
Professional Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and his team composed of amateurs Manvesh Sidhu, Rajiv Moudgil and Jatinder Pal Sihag emerged as the runners-up with a score of 54.2.The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole number 14 was won by Sandeep Sandhu, who landed it within two feet of the pin. Col Avinash Sharma won the contest for the straightest drive on hole numbet 6. His drive landed one inch from the centre of the fairway.
Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev
PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday, Kapil Dev. Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village. Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
Teen ‘midnight’ runner’s dream sees light of day
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is in the process of finalising five urban development schemes for states to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning as proposed in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration, according to two senior ministry officials.
