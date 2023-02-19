Chandigarh’s day temp breaches 28°C for the first time since November

After dipping slightly the day before, the city’s maximum temperature went up from 27.5°C on Friday to 28.2°C on Saturday, making it the warmest day since November.

At 28.2°C, Saturday’s maximum temperature was highest since 28.6°C on November 15, 2022. Over 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year, it was also highest in the month of February since 32.7°C on February 26, 2021.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, decreased from 13.6°C to 11.8°C, but was still 3.1 degrees above normal.

As per India Meteorological Department officials, a fresh Western Disturbance will affect the city on Sunday and Monday. This is likely to lead to partly cloudy weather, especially on Sunday, but won’t have much impact on the temperature.

As such, over the next three days, the day temperature could rise up to 30°C and the night temperature to anywhere between 14°C and 16°C.