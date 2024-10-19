Chandigarh’s Sarah Mahajan selected for Under-19 T20 Challengers Trophy

Sarah Mahajan of UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has been selected for Team D in the Women’s Under 19 T20 Challengers Trophy starting from October 24 at Raipur. Sarah is a student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Chandigarh. (HT photo)

The selectors have confirmed Sarah’s selection for her excellent performance in the last BCCI and UTCA seasons. A wicket-keeper batter, the 18-year-old attended the zonal cricket academy U-19 camp a few months ago.

A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sarah has been a regular in the UTCA age group and senior teams since UTCA got BCCI affiliation in 2019. She idolises former India legend MS Dhoni and is coached by Harwinder Singh.