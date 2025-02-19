Chandigarh: Soldier’s 18-yr-old brain-dead son gives new lease of life to five patients

The family of an 18-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead at Command Hospital in Chandimandir following a road accident, donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to five patients. The teenager’s one kidney and pancreas were sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant, while his liver and one kidney were allocated to Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi, giving two patients a fresh start. (iStock)

Arshdeep, the son of an army soldier, had suffered severe head and chest injuries in a road accident on February 8, said a statement issued by PGIMER, Chandigarh. “He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ropar before being shifted to Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, for advanced medical care. For eight days, intensivists and neurosurgeons fought tirelessly to save him. But on February 15, he was declared braindead,” it said.

With the efforts of the transplant coordination team at Command Hospital, the consent for organ donation was obtained, which led to the transplantation of multiple organs, breathing new life into five individuals, the statement said.

The teenager’s one kidney and pancreas were sent to PGIMER for a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant, while his liver and one kidney were allocated to Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi, giving two patients a fresh start.

Additionally, his corneas were preserved in the Eye Bank of Command Hospital, ensuring that two visually impaired individuals will regain their sight.

Commending the family’s courage, Maj Gen Matthews Jacob, Commandant, Command Hospital, stated, “The nobility of organ donation shines brightest in moments of deepest grief. Arshdeep’s legacy will live on through the five lives he has saved. His father’s decision is an example of unparalleled humanity and patriotism.”