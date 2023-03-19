Chandigarh: Thieves burgle Sector-9 house while family sleeps

Thieves struck at a house in Sector 9 on Thursday night while the house occupants were asleep. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered at the Sector-3 police station in Chandigarh. Police have launched a probe to arrest the thieves. (Getty Images)

The complainant, Bikram Singh, 54, said on Friday morning they found the latch of a window in the drawing room broken.

On checking, they found two rooms on first floor ransacked and ₹50,000 in cash missing from an almirah.

Two men caught with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested two people with illicit liquor from different parts of the city on Friday. Tejinder Kumar, 30, from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, was found transporting 13 boxes of Royal Stag whisky in a pick-up truck near Dana Mandi, Sector 26. In another case, Roshan Singh, 44, of Behlana village, was found carrying 14 bottles of country made liquor near Raman Gas Agency in Ram Darbar. Separate cases under the Excise Act were registered at the Sector-31 police station. Both accused were later released on bail.

Man caught stealing cycle from Sector 10

Chandigarh A Nayagaon resident was caught red-handed while stealing a bicycle from a house in Sector 10. The complainant, Paras, told the police that he was home when he saw a man walking away with his bicycle. He ran after the thief and managed to catch him. Police reached the scene and identified the accused as Umesh Kumar, 42. He was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-3 police station .

Phone snatcher arrested

Chandigarh Three days after a man’s phone was snatched near PEC, Sector 12, on Wednesday, police arrested the snatcher on Saturday. He was identified as Narinder Singh, alias Navi, 24, a resident of Kharar. He has been booked under Section 379-A of the IPC at the Sector-11 police station on the complaint of the victim, Parveen Kumar of Nayagaon.

Sanitations booths to be constructed at Dhanas and Sarangpur

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta on Saturday laid the foundation stone for construction of sanitation booths at the Sehaj Safai Kendras in Dhanas and Sarangpur. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillors Kuljit Singh and Ram Chander Yadav were present on the occasion. The mayor said the sanitation booths were being set up at an estimated cost of ₹39.90 lakh, which was approved by MC. He added that these booths will be utilised by workers to maintain sanitation of the villages.

CGC Jhanjeri organises workshop

Mohali Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised a workshop to motivate students towards entrepreneurial mindset. Simarpeeet H Singh, who won the entrepreneur of the year 2018 at SPJIMR awards, was the keynote speaker. He talked about dreaming big and empowering nation.

PU students encouraged to say no to drugs

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Centre for Human Rights and Duties in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) organised a workshop on “Say no to drugs” for the students of Panjab University. Dr Abhimanyu Rampal, a de-addiction counsellor, was the keynote speaker at the workshop.

Discourse on filmmaking at Chitkara University

Chandigarh Chitkara University organised an educational discourse on “Ferrari ki sawaari ki chaabi: Unlocking potential through Rajesh Mapuskar’s cinematic lens” at its Punjab campus. National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the skills required to be an ace filmmaker and overcoming challenges, along with his take on the role of cinema in education and psychology.