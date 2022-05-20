Chandigarh: Unidentified person booked for posing as PGIMER director on WhatsApp
Police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been sending out messages from a WhatsApp account using the picture of PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.
Dr Amod Gupta, professor emeritus, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, alerted the police on May 16 after he received one such WhatsApp message saying, “Hello, BNS Walia, how are you.”
Dr Gupta said the sender was messaging from an account that had the picture of Dr Vivek Lal. When he cross-checked with Dr Lal, he realised the message was from an imposter.
Dr Gupta informed the police, who registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station on Wednesday.
Mohali resident duped of ₹1 lakh
Using a similar modus operandi, a fraudster duped a 54-year-old resident of Sector 69, Mohali, of ₹1 lakh.
The victim, Jasdev Singh Sidhu, told the police that while he was in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 recently, he received a WhatsApp message from an account using the picture of one of his acquaintances.
Through the message, the sender asked for 10 Amazon e-vouchers of ₹ 10,000 each.
Assuming that his acquaintance was in need of money, Sidhu purchased the e-vouchers and shared them through the WhatsApp number. He realised only later that he fell prey to a fraud and approached the police, who lodged a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.
-
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
-
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
-
25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked
A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon on Thursday. The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. He had come to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams. The suicide came to fore after a neighbour saw the youth hanging from the fan through a window. He informed his landlord, who further alerted the police.
-
17 more Covid cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity
As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Thursday, down from 24 cases on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, where 16 cases cropped up a day ago, six new infections were recorded. Panchkula reported four cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali, the number rose from four to seven. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 21, 22, 40 and 47.
-
Panchkula Civil Hospital death: After patient’s kin allege medical negligence, board conducts autopsy
A day after the family of a 23-year-old Baltana man alleged medical negligence behind his death at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, his autopsy was conducted under videography by a board of doctors. The deceased patient, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was set to get married on May 22. While the wedding preparations were underway on Wednesday night, he felt sick and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died later in the night.
