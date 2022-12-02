Chandigarh-Zirakpur flyover to open on December 10

In a major relief to the daily commuters traveling between Chandigarh and Zirakpur, the flyover on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border will be thrown open to traffic on December 10. A trial of the single side of the flyover was also conducted on Friday.

The action came after Amit Talwar, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC), pulled the Public Works Department (PWD) officials during a site visit two days ago and directed them to complete the work so that the flyover would soon be opened to the public.

“The trial was done after two layers of carpeting by the department. During the trial, it was checked whether the material used for carpeting uproots or not. The site engineer present on the spot said that the trial was successful and the condition of the material used is absolutely fine,” said Amit Talwar.

On November 15, DC Mohali held a meeting with National Highwat Authority of India (NHAI), PWD, city council and SDM. In the meeting, the PWD department was reprimanded and directed to finish the work by November 30. Following this, the work was expedited and a successful trial was carried out on Friday.

Gurjeet Singh, site engineer PWD Department, said, “Today we have done a successful trial for one hour. The recitation of Sukhmani Sahib will be held on Saturday, after which traffic will be started on Sunday by putting the third layer of the coal tar. The other side of the flyover, from Zirakpur to Chandigarh, will be completed by December 10.”