Himachal CM Sukhu hails Centre’s decision to wave off NOC to use BBMB waters

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has hailed the decision of the Union government to waive off the prerequisite of NOC for using waters from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects for irrigation and drinking water purpose.

Earlier, to utilise the waters of BBMB projects, the state had to obtain NOC after undergoing many formalities, adversely affecting the interests of the people of the state.

While applauding this decision, the CM said, “So far, various projects were utilising the natural resources of the state without paying much heed to the concerns and welfare of its citizens. The state has always contributed to the overall development of the country and has cordial relationships with other states, but Himachal should not be deprived of its legitimate rights. We will continue the crusade for state’s dividends further.”

The state government has demanded increased royalty in hydel projects. The state was not provided free power as royalty in BBMB projects, which include the Bhakra Dam project, Beas Satluj link and Pong Dam project. The state is only getting a 7.19 per cent share of electricity in these BBMB projects, which is not sufficient enough.

Similarly, Himachal is entitled to free power at the rate of 12 per cent only in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) commissioned projects. The period of the contract is also not fixed for these projects. The state had strongly presented its case to the Centre for an increased percentage of free power and limiting the contract time to 40 years. The projects will be transferred to the state after the set term.

The state government has set its eye on reclaiming Himachal’s rights, especially in hydel power projects. The discussion regarding these demands was held with Union power minister RK Singh.