Child rights panel flags RTE admission delays, seeks report from Punjab

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is looking into the delay in admissions of children from weaker and disadvantaged groups to private unaided schools in Punjab under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The Punjab and Haryana high court had, in an order dated February 19, 2025, directed all private unaided recognised schools in the state to reserve 25% in entry-level classes for children from weaker and disadvantaged sections. (HT File photo)

The commission sought details from the school education department regarding RTE admissions in private schools following complaints from a Mohali-based non-governmental organisation and some social activists about the ‘denial’ of admission to children belonging to economically weaker sections.

The NGO, Action Committee for RTE Act, Punjab, flagged the denial of admission to 122 eligible children under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act during the 2025-26 academic session. The RTE mandates that private schools, which do not receive any government aid, must reserve at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes for such children.

“This is not a routine complaint. It is an emergency call for NCPCR to use its statutory powers under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the RTE Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, to protect the fundamental right to education of these children in the state,” it wrote to the commission last year.

NCPCR was established in 2015 with the mandate to ensure that all laws, policies, programmes, and administrative mechanisms align with the constitutional and legal rights of children. It is also empowered to inquire into complaints of child rights violations, neglect or abuse, and non-implementation of children’s welfare laws and policies.

The directorate of school education (elementary) wrote back to the NCPCR on January 27, stating that it had already issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the admission of EWS children and had also notified the school registration guidelines. The directorate added that the online admission portal was operational, enabling children to apply online for admission in unaided private schools. “As per the current availability, these children can apply online, and admissions will be granted according to the eligibility criteria and prescribed procedures,” it said.

However, the department’s claim has been questioned by the complainant organisation. Onkar Nath, convener of the NGO, stated that no online portal for admissions under the Act is available to date. He added that the portal mentioned by the state government is for registration of private schools, not for online applications by parents or children. “We have written to the NCPCR to direct the Punjab government to immediately facilitate admissions and initiate an inquiry into the factually incorrect reply submitted by the department,” he said.

Admission portal to be online shortly: DPI

On Thursday, Nath and some other social activists held separate a meeting with DPI (elementary) Harkirat Kaur and PSCPCR vice-chairperson Gunjit Ruchi Bawa regarding RTE admissions. When contacted, Kaur said the directorate was in the process of making the portal online for children from economically weaker sections to apply for admission to private unaided schools. “We are hopeful that the portal will be online by the third week of March. The same was conveyed in the meeting,” she added.

Bawa said the commission is taking up the issue with the various authorities and “will closely monitor the progress on admissions.”

