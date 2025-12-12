Chinese national deported to Hong Kong for visa violations

A Chinese national Hu Congtai, who was staying illegally in Srinagar, was deported to Hong Kong, officials said on Thursday. Security personnel during a verification drive across hotels and lodging establishments after a Chinese national Hu Congtai was detained for entering Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in violation of his visa stipulations, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district on Thursday. (PTI)

The Chinese national was sent to Delhi on Wednesday where from he was deported to Hong Kong, they added.

The man was apprehended by police last week from a Srinagar hotel after he was not possessing valid documents related to his stay in Srinagar at an unregistered guest house. “A Chinese national, Congtai, has been deported from Srinagar Airport as his visa was not valid for entry into the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.The passenger’s visa is valid only for Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya, and Kushinagar. However, he entered Jammu & Kashmir without a valid visa,” said an officer privy to details.

He said the information about above person came in notice of the local police. “Accordingly, after preliminary investigation he has been deported from Srinagar to Delhi.”

“The Chinese national who was detained here last week has been sent to Delhi on the evening of 10th December for onward deportation to Hong Kong,” the officials said.

The officials said after the completion of forensic examination of Hu’s mobile phone as he had visited places of strategic importance in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, the decision was taken to black list and deport him.

Hu had arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, which permitted him to visit Buddhist religious places in Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushi Nagar. However, he boarded a flight to Leh on November 20 and did not register at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office counter at Leh airport.

He was detained after an army unit noticed an unusual chatter on the internet. The officials had found that his browsing history indicated an interest in the deployment of paramilitary forces in the Kashmir Valley, prompting them to ascertain the purpose of his visit to the strategically important Zanskar region in Ladakh late last month.

During his stay at Ladakh, he had toured the Zanskar region for three days and visited places of strategic importance in the Himalayan town before landing in Srinagar on December 1, the officials said.

During his extensive questioning, the Chinese national said that he was in the United States for nine years, during which he studied physics at Boston University, and loved to roam around the globe, the officials said.

He also feigned ignorance about visa violation, claiming he was unaware that he was restricted from travelling to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and had to strictly adhere to the places mentioned in his visa, the officials said.

Hu had leveraged his resemblance to locals and boarded the flight to Leh. According to the officials, he had arranged for an Indian SIM card from the open market.

While in Srinagar, during which he had stayed in an unregistered guest house, he went to a Buddhist religious place at Harwan.

According to officials, who cited data extracted from his phone, he had visited Awantipur ruins in South Kashmir and visited different areas of Srinagar, including the Shankaracharya hill shrine, Hazratbal and Mughal Garden along the Dal Lake.

Hu’s passport shows that he has visited various countries, including the US, New Zealand, Brazil and Fiji, and Hong Kong.