Ludhiana: Cinema owner, aides booked for assaulting youth

A cinema hall owner along with his aides has been booked for reportedly assaulting a youth and tossing his turban following an argument over ₹20. The accused were allegedly forcing the victim to pay the parking fee after dragging his scooter from the street to the parking lot. A cinema hall owner along with his aides has been booked for reportedly assaulting a youth and tossing his turban following an argument in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the accused were seen thrashing the youth and pulling his hair.

After receiving the complaint from victim Jagroop Singh, the Division number 6 police have registered an FIR against the accused identified as Mahinder Lal, his brother Raj Lal and Mahinder’s son Ajay Lal. Mahinder is the owner of the cinema hall.

According to the victim, he along with his friends had gone to the cinema to watch a movie and had parked his scooter outside the cinema hall. When he returned, he found his scooter was not there. Later, he found that the employees at the cinema hall had dragged his scooter from the street to their parking lot. When he went to take his scooter, the accused demanded a parking fee. After he refused to pay, they called the owner and thrashed him badly. Investigating Officer ASI Dharminder Singh said an FIR under Sections 323, 341, 342, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against three accused. The police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.

However, the victim asked the police to add Section 295A (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON