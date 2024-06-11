CISF constable might have been angry over Kangana’s remark on farmers: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped newly elected BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut at the Mohali airport last week, might have been angry over the actor-turned-politician’s earlier statements on the farmers’ stir. Terming the incident unfortunate, he said it should not have happened. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with wife in Mohali to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

The CM and his wife were in Mohali to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev. It was his first reaction to the episode. Replying to a question, he said, “Kangana had earlier spoken like this. Somewhere, there was anger in the heart of the CISF woman.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Referring to Kangana’s post on X that read “shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab”, Mann ticked her off, recalling the contribution of the state in the country’s freedom struggle. “Kangana Ranaut is a public figure and now an elected MP. She shouldn’t have said that the entire Punjab is a terrorist state. Punjab feeds the country. It will again give 130 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to the country this season besides 220 lakh metric tonnes of rice. Punjab youth are guarding the borders in extreme hot and cold weather conditions. Punjabis are the protectors and not terrorists,” the CM said.

CM further condemned the BJP MP for associating farmers with terrorism in the state. “Whenever farmers or anyone else protest against the government, they are termed as terrorists,” the CM said. The Mohali police had on Sunday formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.