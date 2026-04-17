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    Chandigarh lad finishes 3rd at IGU Rajasthan junior golf c’ship

    Competing in the 11-12 years Category C, the 11-year-old carded consistent rounds of 74, 70 and 72 for an aggregate of 216, earning a podium spot against a strong national field

    Published on: Apr 17, 2026 9:40 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    City lad Abram Chawla secured a third-place finish at the IGU Rajasthan Junior Boys Golf Championship at Rambagh Golf Club.

    Abram Chawla (HT Photo)
    Abram Chawla (HT Photo)

    Competing in the 11-12 years Category C, the 11-year-old carded consistent rounds of 74, 70 and 72 for an aggregate of 216, earning a podium spot against a strong national field.

    The defining moment of his campaign came on the par-5 ninth hole, where he recorded a rare albatross — one of golf’s most exceptional achievements — placing him among a select few in the Indian junior circuit to do so at a national event.

    Abram displayed remarkable composure throughout the tournament. After an opening 74, he bounced back with an even-par 70 to stay in contention and followed it up with a steady 72, highlighted by an eagle at the start of his final round.

    A student of Strawberry Fields High School, Abram trains under Dronacharya awardee coach Jesse Grewal. He also carries a strong golfing legacy as the younger brother of former India No. 1 junior golfer Krish Chawla. He will next compete in the IGU Haryana State Championship in Panchkula.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh Lad Finishes 3rd At IGU Rajasthan Junior Golf C’ship
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