Class 12 student assaulted in Mohali, 8 booked

Sohana police on Thursday booked eight persons for allegedly assaulting a Class 12 student at Dhurali village, Sohana. The victim and two of the accused had indulged in a fight a few days ago, which, Mohali police said, could have prompted the attack. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Ujjwal Puri, alias Lovely, Sumit Puri, Amna, Jaspal Puri, Rohit Puri and Husan, besides two unidentified persons.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The complainant, a Gobindgarh village resident, told the police that he was returning home on his motorcycle from his school in Manauli village.

When he reached Dhurali village, the accused riding on four bikes chased him and after intercepting his bike assaulted him with iron rods and chains.

The accused also filmed the assault, as per the victim. The accused fled the spot after onlookers came for his rescue.

The victim and two of the accused had indulged in a fight a few days ago, which the police said could have prompted the attack.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he underwent treatment.

Sohana police booked all absconding accused under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.