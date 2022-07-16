Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1

Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University’s teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday.

The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. Late admissions, allowed by the department chairperson, with late fee, will be permitted till September 8, while those allowed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) will be done from September 9 to 30.

The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27. Winter break is scheduled from December 28 to January 8.

Thereon, the even semester will run from January 9 to May 12, 2023, and semester examinations will be held from May 13 to June 6. The summer vacations will last from June 4 to July 9.

At the affiliated colleges of the university, classes for ongoing batches will start from August 13. The semester examinations at colleges have been scheduled from November 26 to December 31. The even semester will run from January 16 to April 29, 2023.

Academic calendar 2022-23 (HT File)

Entrance exams underway

PU on Friday conducted the Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT). The test was conducted for admissions to bachelor of hotel management and catering technology, and bachelor of tourism and travel management courses.

A total of 152 (80.42%) out of the 189 registered candidates appeared in the entrance. The university said the test was conducted satisfactorily and no untoward incident was reported.

Hereon, the entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (three years) on July 29. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31.

The entrance test for admission to MBA (executive) for University School of Open Learning (USOL) will be held on August 7, followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) on August 14.

The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.

PU extends UG admission date

PU has extended the last date to apply online for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses from July 15 to 20. The last date has been extended as the result of the CBSE Class-12 exams has not been declared yet. Eligibility of the UG candidates is ascertained on the basis of Class-12 results.