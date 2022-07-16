Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University’s teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday.
The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. Late admissions, allowed by the department chairperson, with late fee, will be permitted till September 8, while those allowed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) will be done from September 9 to 30.
The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27. Winter break is scheduled from December 28 to January 8.
Thereon, the even semester will run from January 9 to May 12, 2023, and semester examinations will be held from May 13 to June 6. The summer vacations will last from June 4 to July 9.
At the affiliated colleges of the university, classes for ongoing batches will start from August 13. The semester examinations at colleges have been scheduled from November 26 to December 31. The even semester will run from January 16 to April 29, 2023.
Entrance exams underway
PU on Friday conducted the Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT). The test was conducted for admissions to bachelor of hotel management and catering technology, and bachelor of tourism and travel management courses.
A total of 152 (80.42%) out of the 189 registered candidates appeared in the entrance. The university said the test was conducted satisfactorily and no untoward incident was reported.
Hereon, the entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (three years) on July 29. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31.
The entrance test for admission to MBA (executive) for University School of Open Learning (USOL) will be held on August 7, followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) on August 14.
The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
PU extends UG admission date
PU has extended the last date to apply online for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses from July 15 to 20. The last date has been extended as the result of the CBSE Class-12 exams has not been declared yet. Eligibility of the UG candidates is ascertained on the basis of Class-12 results.
-
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
-
Ludhiana | Woman held for 4-year-old son’s murder; says she killed daughter 10 yrs ago
In a shocking incident, a woman, who was arrested for murdering Babita's four-year-old son on Thursday evening, also confessed to killing her daughter 10 years ago. The four-year-old victim had gone missing in Bhanohar village of Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. Fearing that her husband, Sham Lal, who runs a cycle repair shop, accompanied by some villagers' wife had killed his son, Sham Lal registered a complaint with the police. The woman is yet to reveal how she killed her daughter. Four-year-old boy goes missing on July 14 2.
-
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks financial package from Centre
The Punjab agriculture minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday handed over a letter to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to impress upon the Union government to take the farmers of the state out of the debt trap, wheat-paddy cycle and promote crop diversification besides fruit and vegetable farming. The minister has written that an average farmer feels he is in a debt trap.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Star Cribs
This week's media reports were agog with what was being described as 'one of the biggest residential apartment deals in the country': actor Ranveer Singh buying a 'quadruplex' in Bandra's Bandstand for ₹119 crore, in an under-construction project coming up in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments.
-
Will seek white paper from Khattar government on corruption, scams, says Abhay Chautala
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party dispensation of failure to rein in corruption, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said Abhay will write to the chief minister over scams and corruption cases reported in the state and seek a white paper on the action taken by the government. Replying a question, Abhay accused his elder brother and JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala of betraying Ajay Chautala's father and former chief minister OP Chautala.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics