Clearance pending but build-up for PU’s ‘Vimarsh’ fest continues

Uncertainty continued to loom over a cultural event proposed by PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh, scheduled for Wednesday, as mandatory administrative permissions remained pending even as preparations gathered steam on campus. In the aftermath of last year’s chaos following the death of a 21-year-old student, the university mandated that large scale events require clearance from the UT deputy commissioner to ensure coordination with the police. (HT File)

On Tuesday evening, SATH party members, who are organising the fest, Vimarsh, took out a ‘Jaago’ across the campus to mobilise students. However, authorities at PU maintained that the requisite approval from the district administration had not been granted, a stance held by vice-chancellor Renu Vig too.

Despite this, stage and sound arrangements were in place outside the law auditorium. Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj is expected to attend as chief guest, while Sikh activist Ajmer Singh has been invited as the guest of honour for the event. PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh, who had announced the fest earlier this February, said he had been given the requisite permits by PU authorities.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration had reviewed the application and conveyed its observations, adding that the final call rests with the UT police.

Meanwhile, as per the SOPs issued by the university, a centralised system for allotment of sponsored stalls is to be routed through the DSW office, a measure introduced after allegations of fund misappropriation against two former student council presidents.

However, the designated account for the system is yet to be operational. Dean student welfare Yogesh Rawal remained unavailable for comment.

Even as permissions hang in the balance, SATH members expressed optimism, continuing outreach efforts through the ‘Jaago’ and social media.

The backdrop to the current uncertainty also includes a controversy last October involving the same student group and the university administration over a seminar planned to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Scheduled to be hosted by SATH, that event stalled amid procedural disagreements.

The university said organisers hadn’t submitted standard documentation for invited speakers, including the same guest of honour as the upcoming event, Ajmer Singh, while student leaders alleged that permission had been unfairly withheld and turned to social media to amplify their claims.

This fest will also be kicking off the season of student fests at PU, with the other student council members as organisers.