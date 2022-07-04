CM Mann to induct 5 more ministers into cabinet on July 4
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his council of ministers on Monday. Mann is likely to induct five new ministers in his cabinet, including Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan (32), Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar (66) and Guru Har Sahai MLA Fauja Singh Sarari (61).
All three are first-timers and their names were formally confirmed for induction into the state cabinet. Anmol Maan is a youth leader and will be the second woman minister in the state cabinet. A Punjabi singer, she had sung an election song titled “Kejriwal Hai” which was released by the party hours before the poll dates were announced. Her fiery speeches during the farmers’ agitation are still fresh in public memory.
Nijjar is a radiologist by profession and was elected president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, a 118-year-old Sikh organisation that runs educational institutes, health centres and human welfare projects, two months ago. Sarari belongs to the Rai Sikh community. Before joining politics, he was in police and retired as inspector.
The names of Sunam MLA Aman Arora and Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra are also more or less final for the ministerial positions, but there was no official confirmation. Arora is a two-time legislator.
The new ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh at 5pm.
The cabinet expansion is the first since Mann took over as the chief minister and formed his cabinet three-and-a-half months ago following the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s historic victory in the assembly elections. It comes days after the party suffered a setback in the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection, a seat vacated by Mann on getting elected to the state assembly and becoming the chief minister.
Punjab can have 18 ministers, including the chief minister, as per the constitutional cap of 15% of the number of members of the state assembly. At present, Mann has nine ministers in his cabinet. He had inducted 10 cabinet ministers, including eight first-timers, on March 19, but sacked health minister Dr Vijay Singla two months later over corruption allegations. The AAP had swept the polls winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, pushing the Congress to the distant runner-up position with only 18 seats.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics